RealChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $91,502.43 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. RealChain has a total market cap of $91,502.43 and approximately $5,078.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00372532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

