Rebased Hits One Day Trading Volume of $72.00 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Rebased token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rebased has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Rebased has a market cap of $151,503.55 and approximately $72.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi.

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

