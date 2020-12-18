Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,850 ($89.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,614.41 ($99.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,672 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,529.93. The firm has a market cap of £54.63 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, with a total value of £248,603 ($324,801.41).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

