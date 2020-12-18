ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $32.33 million and approximately $240,167.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,491.10 or 0.99884992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023360 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00466511 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00684355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00156795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

