Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.66 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $78.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,321 shares of company stock worth $3,294,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after buying an additional 1,390,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

