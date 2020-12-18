Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.77.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. 20,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Insiders have sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Regency Centers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

