Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $119.19 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 485,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

