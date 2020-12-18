Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.65.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,472,000. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,372,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,316,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,729,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,209,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.