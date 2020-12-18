Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.65. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 308,236,359 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £21.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20.

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 41,772,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £2,088,613.60 ($2,728,787.04). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,537,237 shares of company stock valued at $334,156,255.

About Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

