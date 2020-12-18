Ren One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.28 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Ren has a market capitalization of $254.71 million and $34.28 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, UEX, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00373635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, UEX, Huobi Global, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

