Render Token (RNDR) Price Down 14% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and $14,407.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00376135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00025565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

