Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RCII has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,265,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,171,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after buying an additional 485,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after buying an additional 375,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 224,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

