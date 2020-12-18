Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.01 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, CoinPlace and WazirX. Request has a total market capitalization of $28.09 million and $1.01 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00374539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, WazirX, Binance, Koinex, Coineal, Mercatox, Ethfinex, KuCoin, Bancor Network, Bitbns, DDEX, Radar Relay, GOPAX, CoinExchange, COSS, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

