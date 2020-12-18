Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novavax, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Novavax in a research report issued on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.91) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.94.

Shares of NVAX opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $104.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Novavax by 35.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Novavax by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

