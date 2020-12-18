Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vail Resorts (MTN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $254.00 to $308.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $239.00 to $339.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $248.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/25/2020 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $301.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. Despite coronavirus-related woes, it is worth noting that its season pass sales for the upcoming 2020/21 North American ski season through Sep 18, 2020 increased approximately 18% in units. Although two of its Australian ski areas, Mount Hotham and Falls Creek, had reopened on Jul 6, for their winter season, the resorts were shut after four days due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Notably, this was followed by stay-at-home restrictions by the Victorian government. Moreover, owing to the uncertainty revolving around the crisis, future outbreaks and prolonged shutdowns cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the company has refrained from providing the fiscal 2021 guidance. Notably, earning estimates for current quarter and year have been stable over the past 30 days.”

11/23/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2020 – Vail Resorts is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Vail Resorts is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.16. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 241.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00.

Get Vail Resorts Inc alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $1,263,228.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.