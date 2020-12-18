Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vroom (VRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) recently:

12/17/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Vroom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Vroom had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $55.00.

11/10/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Vroom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

VRM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 35,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

