Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) in the last few weeks:

12/4/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/4/2020 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

12/2/2020 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $81.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $93.00.

12/1/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $70.00.

12/1/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00.

12/1/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $83.00.

11/30/2020 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/19/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $94.00.

11/16/2020 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.

11/16/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $67.00 to $100.00.

11/5/2020 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/21/2020 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/20/2020 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $4.04 on Friday, hitting $80.67. 11,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,186. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 220,127 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

