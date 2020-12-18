Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Axel Mr Schwan Sells 37,854 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 37,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $2,368,903.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QSR opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

