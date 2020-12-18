Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.35.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,312,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

