Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

NYSE RPAI opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 907.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth $58,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.