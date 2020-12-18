Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 63,035 Shares

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 63,035 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $891,314.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retail Value alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,074 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $100,521.54.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,900 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $355,821.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $92,580.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $237,086.74.

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,437,095.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $729,624.00.

NYSE:RVI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

RVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2,267.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 69.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 13.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.