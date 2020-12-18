REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REVG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.09.

REV Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in REV Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in REV Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in REV Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in REV Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

