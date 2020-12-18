Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $29.26 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $893,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,691,926 shares of company stock valued at $214,002,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

