RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

