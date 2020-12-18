Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) rose 14.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 9,917,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 3,570,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

The firm has a market cap of $613.40 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

