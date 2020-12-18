Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

