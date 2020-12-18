RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $355.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.77.

RingCentral stock opened at $387.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -340.03 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $390.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.52, for a total transaction of $6,503,999.04. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,145 shares of company stock valued at $76,597,297. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,063,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.5% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

