Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $77.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.