Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) PT Raised to $17.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

