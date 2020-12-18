Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The company’s revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,582,000.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

