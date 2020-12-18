Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

