Rogers (NYSE:ROG) PT Raised to $200.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Rogers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $159.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 129.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. Analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,108 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 156,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.