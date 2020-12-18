Rohit Kapoor Sells 8,422 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $715,533.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,482,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,300 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $110,448.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,167 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $99,136.65.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 205 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $17,414.75.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

