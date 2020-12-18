Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $300.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.24.

Shares of ROKU opened at $329.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -286.50 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $352.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $56,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,172.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,509 shares of company stock worth $77,221,350. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

