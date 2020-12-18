Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

