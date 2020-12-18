Ronald O. Perelman Buys 625,000 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VTVT opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 44,191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

