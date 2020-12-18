Ronald O. Perelman Purchases 625,000 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VTVT opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 44,191 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

