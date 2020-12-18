Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 25.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $791,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.14. 4,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,682. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

