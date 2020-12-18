Roth Capital Increases Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $73.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.26.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 568,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.