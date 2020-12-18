Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA)

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of CVE MTA opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.68. The firm has a market cap of C$579.98 million and a PE ratio of -64.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

