Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to $1.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.69.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

