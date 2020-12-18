Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sell Rating for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,806.36 ($62.80).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,330 ($56.57) on Wednesday. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,512.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,555.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £113.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75.

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

