Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,200” Price Target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,795 ($36.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,703.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,759.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

