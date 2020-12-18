Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.

RDS/A has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.18.

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDS/A opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.