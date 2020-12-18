RPT Realty to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for RPT Realty in a report released on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPT. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $701.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at about $7,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 81.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 248.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,477 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $2,733,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 197.4% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

