RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM) Stock Price Up 18.2%

RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM)’s share price rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 154,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 141,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal property is the Norwalk Gold Property comprising three unpatented mineral claims consisting of 29 units with a total area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

