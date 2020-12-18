Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,050 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 809,536 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

