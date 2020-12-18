Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

