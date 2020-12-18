Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

