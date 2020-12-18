Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SABR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 657.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 100.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,480 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

